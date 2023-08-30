comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock plunges after disappointing earnings report

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 5728.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5719.8 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr ReddyPremium
Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5781.95 and closed at 5782.3. The stock had a high of 5785.15 and a low of 5715.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 95337.92 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 3996.1. A total of 62,626 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:43:12 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5719.8, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹5728.55

The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5719.8. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.75, which suggests a decrease of 8.75 in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a slight decline in the value of Dr Reddy's stock.

30 Aug 2023, 09:35:33 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.4%
3 Months22.56%
6 Months32.6%
YTD35.07%
1 Year35.95%
30 Aug 2023, 09:32:44 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:09:39 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5728.55, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹5782.3

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5728.55 with a percent change of -0.93. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.93% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -53.75, indicating a decrease of 53.75 from the previous closing price.

30 Aug 2023, 08:19:26 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5782.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy shares was 62626 shares. The closing price for the shares was 5782.3.

