Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock plunges after disappointing earnings report

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5781.95 and closed at ₹5782.3. The stock had a high of ₹5785.15 and a low of ₹5715.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is ₹95337.92 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2 and the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. A total of 62,626 shares were traded on the BSE.
The current data of Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5719.8. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.75, which suggests a decrease of ₹8.75 in the stock price. Overall, these numbers indicate a slight decline in the value of Dr Reddy's stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.4%
|3 Months
|22.56%
|6 Months
|32.6%
|YTD
|35.07%
|1 Year
|35.95%
The current stock price of Dr Reddy is ₹5728.55 with a percent change of -0.93. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.93% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -53.75, indicating a decrease of ₹53.75 from the previous closing price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy shares was 62626 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹5782.3.
