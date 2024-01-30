Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 5843.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5897.7 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Stock Price Today

Dr Reddy Share Price Today : On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5919.85 and closed at 5843.9. The high for the day was 5950 and the low was 5853.5. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is 98204.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 4281.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7011 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 12:03 PM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6678
Buy109910
Hold9999
Sell8667
Strong Sell4433
30 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5843.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Dr Reddy was 7011 shares. The closing price for the day was 5843.9.

