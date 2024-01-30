Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2024

Dr Reddy Share Price Today : On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹5919.85 and closed at ₹5843.9. The high for the day was ₹5950 and the low was ₹5853.5. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is ₹98204.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2 and the 52-week low is ₹4281.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7011 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Jan 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Dr Reddy share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|7
|8
|Buy
|10
|9
|9
|10
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|9
|Sell
|8
|6
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
30 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5843.9 on last trading day
