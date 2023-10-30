comScore
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at 5341.8, down -0.81% from yesterday's 5385.55
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5341.8, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹5385.55

28 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.81 %. The stock closed at 5385.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5341.8 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened and closed at 5424.55. The high for the day was 5449.8, while the low was 5358.85. The market capitalization of the company is 89636.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2, and the 52-week low is 4176.85. The BSE volume for the day was 44026 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 06:34:25 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5341.8, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹5385.55

Today, Dr Reddy's stock closed at 5341.8, experiencing a percent change of -0.81. This resulted in a net change of -43.75 from yesterday's closing price of 5385.55.

30 Oct 2023, 06:20:29 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cipla1196.222.351.91277.55852.096551.35
Divis Laboratories3406.85-3.95-0.123949.02730.090441.16
Dr Reddys Laboratories5341.8-43.75-0.815986.24176.8588757.6
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1930.458.10.422099.951446.1565335.2
Zydus Lifesciences579.855.050.88668.5390.158692.66
30 Oct 2023, 05:41:43 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddys Laboratories stock had a low price of 5212.1 and a high price of 5397.

30 Oct 2023, 03:30:27 PM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5402.75 as against previous close of 5443.2

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of INR 5349.65. The bid price is INR 5383.35 with a bid quantity of 125 shares, while the offer price is INR 5385.3 with an offer quantity of 125 shares. The open interest for the stock is 2,733,500. Dr Reddy's is a pharmaceutical company based in India.

30 Oct 2023, 03:18:26 PM IST

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 4175.10000 and a 52 week high price of 5989.70000.

30 Oct 2023, 03:12:09 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5347.9, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹5385.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy's is 5347.9. There has been a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -37.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 02:53:58 PM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 30 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 83.4 (-34.95%) & 53.4 (-40.99%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 30 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 83.15 (-11.5%) & 128.9 (-7.13%) respectively.

30 Oct 2023, 02:33:53 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cipla1196.9523.11.971277.55852.096611.89
Divis Laboratories3402.6-8.2-0.243949.02730.090328.34
Dr Reddys Laboratories5359.2-26.35-0.495986.24176.8589046.71
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1926.153.80.22099.951446.1565189.67
Zydus Lifesciences580.856.051.05668.5390.158793.88
30 Oct 2023, 02:29:35 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of 5212.1 and a high price of 5397 for the current day.

30 Oct 2023, 02:23:34 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5363.65, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹5385.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Dr Reddy is 5363.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -21.9, suggesting a decrease of 21.9. Overall, this data indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Dr Reddy.

30 Oct 2023, 02:12:32 PM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5402.75 as against previous close of 5443.2

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5359.35. The bid price is 5395.3, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 5396.1, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to sell at. The bid quantity is 375, representing the number of shares that buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price, while the offer quantity is 125, representing the number of shares that sellers are willing to sell at the offer price. The open interest is 2678125, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

30 Oct 2023, 01:41:59 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5353.2, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹5385.55

Dr Reddy's stock price is currently at 5353.2, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -32.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and the stock value has decreased by 32.35.

30 Oct 2023, 01:32:57 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days5487.57
10 Days5523.82
20 Days5501.15
50 Days5620.09
100 Days5411.08
300 Days4959.51
30 Oct 2023, 01:32:51 PM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 30 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 78.7 (-38.61%) & 50.65 (-44.03%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 30 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 92.0 (+2.08%) & 139.3 (+0.36%) respectively.

30 Oct 2023, 01:18:54 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5347.15, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹5385.55

The current stock price of Dr Reddy's is 5347.15, and it has experienced a percent change of -0.71. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.71%. The net change in the stock price is -38.4, indicating a decrease of 38.4.

30 Oct 2023, 01:12:37 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Dr Reddys Laboratories stock today was 5212.1 and the high price was 5397.

30 Oct 2023, 01:00:49 PM IST

30 Oct 2023, 12:46:20 PM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5402.75 as against previous close of 5443.2

Dr Reddy's stock is currently trading at a spot price of 5347.75. The bid price stands at 5377.1 with a bid quantity of 375, while the offer price is 5381.9 with an offer quantity of 125. The open interest for the stock is 2,620,375.

30 Oct 2023, 12:41:26 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cipla1198.2524.42.081277.55852.096716.82
Divis Laboratories3391.9-18.9-0.553949.02730.090044.29
Dr Reddys Laboratories5348.85-36.7-0.685986.24176.8588874.74
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1933.611.250.592099.951446.1565441.81
Zydus Lifesciences578.753.950.69668.5390.158581.31
30 Oct 2023, 12:36:18 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5348.4, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹5385.55

The current stock price of Dr Reddy is 5348.4, with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -37.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 12:25:37 PM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy9998
Buy109911
Hold9999
Sell8778
Strong Sell3332
30 Oct 2023, 12:20:45 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock had a low price of 5212.1 and a high price of 5397 on the current day.

30 Oct 2023, 12:14:01 PM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 30 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 79.0 (-38.38%) & 50.6 (-44.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 30 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 92.25 (-1.81%) & 137.15 (-1.19%) respectively.

30 Oct 2023, 11:49:04 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5345.5, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹5385.55

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5345.5, with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -40.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

30 Oct 2023, 11:32:22 AM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5402.75 as against previous close of 5443.2

Dr Reddy is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 5349.55. The bid price is 5371.1 and the offer price is 5375.65. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest is 2647875.

30 Oct 2023, 11:32:13 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cipla1197.523.652.011277.55852.096656.28
Divis Laboratories3405.55-5.25-0.153949.02730.090406.65
Dr Reddys Laboratories5352.55-33.0-0.615986.24176.8588936.22
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1942.420.051.042099.951446.1565739.64
Zydus Lifesciences581.256.451.12668.5390.158834.37
30 Oct 2023, 11:26:02 AM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock is 5212.1, while the high price is 5397.

30 Oct 2023, 11:09:30 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5358.25, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹5385.55

The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that its price is 5358.25. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -27.3, suggesting a decrease of 27.3 in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 10:48:55 AM IST

Top active options for Dr Reddy

Top active call options for Dr Reddy at 30 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 5500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 81.6 (-36.35%) & 52.25 (-42.27%) respectively.

Top active put options for Dr Reddy at 30 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 5300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 5000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 95.4 (-1.54%) & 23.6 (-18.34%) respectively.

30 Oct 2023, 10:41:58 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cipla1201.127.252.321277.55852.096946.86
Divis Laboratories3406.65-4.15-0.123949.02730.090435.85
Dr Reddys Laboratories5382.1-3.45-0.065986.24176.8589427.21
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1943.5521.21.12099.951446.1565778.56
Zydus Lifesciences579.54.70.82668.5390.158657.23
30 Oct 2023, 10:28:39 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price NSE Live :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5356.15, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹5385.55

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5356.15 with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -29.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% and there has been a decrease of 29.4 in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 10:18:57 AM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock reached a low of 5212.1 and a high of 5397.

30 Oct 2023, 10:03:18 AM IST

Dr Reddy October futures opened at 5402.75 as against previous close of 5443.2

Dr Reddy is currently trading at a spot price of 5347.8. The bid price is 5371.85 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 5375.0 with an offer quantity of 375. The stock has an open interest of 2679500.

30 Oct 2023, 09:58:08 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price update :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5325.25, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹5385.55

The current data for Dr Reddy stock shows that the price is 5325.25, with a negative percent change of -1.12%. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -60.3, suggesting a decline of 60.3 in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 09:53:16 AM IST

30 Oct 2023, 09:34:24 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.15%
3 Months0.28%
6 Months9.48%
YTD27.37%
1 Year20.18%
30 Oct 2023, 09:08:38 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5385.55, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹5424.55

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5385.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.72. The net change is -39, indicating a decline in the stock value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:19:57 AM IST

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5424.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 44,026 shares and the closing price was 5,424.55.

