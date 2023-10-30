Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy closed today at ₹5341.8, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹5385.55

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened and closed at ₹5424.55. The high for the day was ₹5449.8, while the low was ₹5358.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹89636.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2, and the 52-week low is ₹4176.85. The BSE volume for the day was 44026 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Dr Reddy share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cipla 1196.2 22.35 1.9 1277.55 852.0 96551.35 Divis Laboratories 3406.85 -3.95 -0.12 3949.0 2730.0 90441.16 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5341.8 -43.75 -0.81 5986.2 4176.85 88757.6 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1930.45 8.1 0.42 2099.95 1446.15 65335.2 Zydus Lifesciences 579.85 5.05 0.88 668.5 390.1 58692.66

Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Dr Reddys Laboratories stock had a low price of ₹5212.1 and a high price of ₹5397.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 4175.10000 and a 52 week high price of 5989.70000.

Dr Reddy share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 5487.57 10 Days 5523.82 20 Days 5501.15 50 Days 5620.09 100 Days 5411.08 300 Days 4959.51

Dr Reddy share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 9 9 9 8 Buy 10 9 9 11 Hold 9 9 9 9 Sell 8 7 7 8 Strong Sell 3 3 3 2

Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.15% 3 Months 0.28% 6 Months 9.48% YTD 27.37% 1 Year 20.18%

Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5424.55 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 44,026 shares and the closing price was ₹5,424.55.