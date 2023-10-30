Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock plunges as company reports disappointing earnings

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened and closed at ₹5424.55. The high for the day was ₹5449.8, while the low was ₹5358.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹89636.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5986.2, and the 52-week low is ₹4176.85. The BSE volume for the day was 44026 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.15%
|3 Months
|0.28%
|6 Months
|9.48%
|YTD
|27.37%
|1 Year
|20.18%
The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is ₹5385.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.72. The net change is -39, indicating a decline in the stock value.
On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 44,026 shares and the closing price was ₹5,424.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!