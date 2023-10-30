Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock plunges as company reports disappointing earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 5424.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5385.55 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's stock opened and closed at 5424.55. The high for the day was 5449.8, while the low was 5358.85. The market capitalization of the company is 89636.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2, and the 52-week low is 4176.85. The BSE volume for the day was 44026 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Dr Reddy share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.15%
3 Months0.28%
6 Months9.48%
YTD27.37%
1 Year20.18%
30 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5385.55, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹5424.55

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5385.55. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.72. The net change is -39, indicating a decline in the stock value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5424.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 44,026 shares and the closing price was 5,424.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.