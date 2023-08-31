Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 5728.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5650.15 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Dr Reddy's open price on the last day was ₹5710.05, with a close price of ₹5728.55. The stock had a high of ₹5756.4 and a low of ₹5636.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹94033.14 crore. The 52-week high for Dr Reddy's stock is ₹5986.2, while the 52-week low is ₹3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 15482 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:16:56 AM IST
