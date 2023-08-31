Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 5728.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5650.15 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

Dr Reddy's open price on the last day was 5710.05, with a close price of 5728.55. The stock had a high of 5756.4 and a low of 5636.85. The market capitalization of the company is 94033.14 crore. The 52-week high for Dr Reddy's stock is 5986.2, while the 52-week low is 3996.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 15482 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5728.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd had a BSE volume of 15,482 shares, with a closing price of 5,728.55.

