Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 5843.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5845.75 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Stock Price Today

Dr Reddy Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 5919.85 and closed at 5843.9. The stock reached a high of 5950 and a low of 5830.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy's is currently at 97,339.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5986.2 and the 52-week low is 4281.35. On the BSE, a total of 11,351 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5845.75, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹5843.9

The current data for Dr Reddy's stock shows that the price is 5845.75. There has been a 0.03 percent change, resulting in a net change of 1.85.

31 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5843.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's BSE volume was 11,351 shares. The closing price for the shares was 5,843.9.

