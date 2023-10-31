Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 5341.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5444.95 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy

On the last day, Dr Reddy's open price was 5397 and the close price was 5385.55. The high price for the day was 5397 and the low price was 5212.1. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy was 88908.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 5986.2 and the 52-week low was 4176.85. The BSE volume for the day was 22056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Today :Dr Reddy trading at ₹5444.95, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹5341.75

The current price of Dr Reddy's stock is 5444.95 with a percent change of 1.93. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.93% compared to the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is 103.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Dr Reddy share price Live :Dr Reddy closed at ₹5385.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Dr Reddy's on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 22,056. The closing price for the day was 5,385.55.

