Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Dr Reddy's open price was ₹5397 and the close price was ₹5385.55. The high price for the day was ₹5397 and the low price was ₹5212.1. The market capitalization of Dr Reddy was ₹88908.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹5986.2 and the 52-week low was ₹4176.85. The BSE volume for the day was 22056 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Dr Reddy's stock is ₹5444.95 with a percent change of 1.93. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.93% compared to the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is ₹103.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.
