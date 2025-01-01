Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2025, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 1377.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1388.25 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories opened at 1371.95 and closed higher at 1377.55. The stock reached a high of 1395 and a low of 1368 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 115,673.9 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of 1420.2 and a low of 1104.69. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 63,910 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1335.0, 3.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1655.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy6654
    Hold1111119
    Sell77711
    Strong Sell5554
01 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1955 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2785 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1892 k & BSE volume was 63 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1377.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1395 & 1368 yesterday to end at 1388.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

