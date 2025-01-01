Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories opened at ₹1371.95 and closed higher at ₹1377.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1395 and a low of ₹1368 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹115,673.9 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹1420.2 and a low of ₹1104.69. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 63,910 shares for the day.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1335.0, 3.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1655.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|11
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 29.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1892 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1395 & ₹1368 yesterday to end at ₹1388.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend