Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2025, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 1388.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1369.5 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1390.95 and closed slightly lower at 1388.25. The stock reached a high of 1390.95 and a low of 1356.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 114,049.4 crore, the stock's 52-week high is 1420.20, while the 52-week low stands at 1104.69. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 34,228 shares for Dr. Reddy's.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11388.95Support 11355.25
Resistance 21405.85Support 21338.45
Resistance 31422.65Support 31321.55
02 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1335.0, 2.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1655.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy6654
    Hold1111119
    Sell77711
    Strong Sell5554
02 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1692 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2757 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1658 k & BSE volume was 34 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1388.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1390.95 & 1356.25 yesterday to end at 1369.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.