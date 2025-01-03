Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1370.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1369.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1386.85 and a low of ₹1369.85 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹114,553.4 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1420.2 and a low of ₹1104.69, with a trading volume of 45,458 shares on the BSE.
03 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1369.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1386.85 & ₹1369.85 yesterday to end at ₹1373.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend