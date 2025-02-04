Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Shares Surge as Positive Trading Continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:20 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 04 Feb 2025, by 1.94 %. The stock closed at 1204 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1227.30 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1209.95 and closed at 1204, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1221.65 and a low of 1202 during the day. With a market capitalization of 101,420 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1420.20 and above its 52-week low of 1120.01. The BSE volume for the day was 14,120 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:20 PM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1194.32
10 Days1237.25
20 Days1289.70
50 Days1283.25
100 Days1294.70
300 Days1284.77
04 Feb 2025, 12:13 PM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1227.30, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹1204

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of 1216.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1229.83. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1229.83 then there can be further positive price movement.

04 Feb 2025, 11:46 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 1005.78% higher than yesterday

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has surged to 1005.78% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 1222.40, reflecting an increase of 1.53%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price changes. An upward price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, whereas a downward price trend with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.

04 Feb 2025, 11:33 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1219.23 and 1210.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1210.78 and selling near hourly resistance 1219.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11217.78Support 11211.18
Resistance 21220.67Support 21207.47
Resistance 31224.38Support 31204.58
04 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1204 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1221.65 & 1202 yesterday to end at 1214. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.