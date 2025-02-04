Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Shares Surge as Positive Trading Continues

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1209.95 and closed at ₹1204, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1221.65 and a low of ₹1202 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹101,420 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and above its 52-week low of ₹1120.01. The BSE volume for the day was 14,120 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1194.32
|10 Days
|1237.25
|20 Days
|1289.70
|50 Days
|1283.25
|100 Days
|1294.70
|300 Days
|1284.77
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1216.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1229.83. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1229.83 then there can be further positive price movement.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has surged to 1005.78% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹1222.40, reflecting an increase of 1.53%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price changes. An upward price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, whereas a downward price trend with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1219.23 and 1210.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1210.78 and selling near hourly resistance 1219.23 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1217.78
|Support 1
|1211.18
|Resistance 2
|1220.67
|Support 2
|1207.47
|Resistance 3
|1224.38
|Support 3
|1204.58
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1221.65 & ₹1202 yesterday to end at ₹1214. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend