Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 1204 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1219.90 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1209.95 and closed at 1204, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1232.30 and a low of 1202 during the day. With a market capitalization of 100,295.30 crore, the stock's 52-week high and low stand at 1420.20 and 1120.01, respectively. The trading volume on BSE was 40,048 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2190 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 40 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1204 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1232.30 & 1202 yesterday to end at 1219.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

