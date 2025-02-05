Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1209.95 and closed at ₹1204, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1232.30 and a low of ₹1202 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹100,295.30 crore, the stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹1420.20 and ₹1120.01, respectively. The trading volume on BSE was 40,048 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.09% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 40 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1232.30 & ₹1202 yesterday to end at ₹1219.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend