Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 1204 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1219.90 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.