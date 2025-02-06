Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories opened at ₹1229.80 and closed at ₹1219.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1233.15 and a low of ₹1216.20 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹102,290.38 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and above its 52-week low of ₹1120.01. The BSE volume was recorded at 11,784 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1331.0, 8.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1723.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|5
|Hold
|9
|9
|11
|11
|Sell
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1460 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1233.15 & ₹1216.20 yesterday to end at ₹1227.95. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.