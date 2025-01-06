Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1376 and closed slightly lower at ₹1373.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1378.8 and a low of ₹1347.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹114553.4 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1420.2 and a low of ₹1104.69. The BSE volume for the day was 28,316 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1573 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1378.8 & ₹1347.4 yesterday to end at ₹1352.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend