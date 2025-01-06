Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 1373.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1352.75 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1376 and closed slightly lower at 1373.7. The stock reached a high of 1378.8 and a low of 1347.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 114553.4 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1420.2 and a low of 1104.69. The BSE volume for the day was 28,316 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1601 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2682 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1573 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1373.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1378.8 & 1347.4 yesterday to end at 1352.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.