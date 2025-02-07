Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1239.05 and closed at ₹1227.95, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1254 and a low of ₹1230.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹102,969.29 crores, the stock's performance is positioned within a 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and a low of ₹1120.01. The BSE recorded a volume of 52,833 shares traded.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1250.17
|Support 1
|1226.37
|Resistance 2
|1263.98
|Support 2
|1216.38
|Resistance 3
|1273.97
|Support 3
|1202.57
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1331.0, 7.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1723.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Hold
|9
|9
|11
|11
|Sell
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 52 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1254 & ₹1230.90 yesterday to end at ₹1236.10. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.