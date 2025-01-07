Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1364.95 and closed at ₹1352.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1364.95 and a low of ₹1333.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹112,687.3 crore, Dr. Reddy's stock is currently trading below its 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and above its 52-week low of ₹1104.69. The BSE recorded a volume of 319,041 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1360.8
|Support 1
|1333.3
|Resistance 2
|1374.8
|Support 2
|1319.8
|Resistance 3
|1388.3
|Support 3
|1305.8
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1335.0, 1.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1655.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|5
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|11
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1539 k & BSE volume was 319 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1364.95 & ₹1333.25 yesterday to end at ₹1350.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend