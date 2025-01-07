Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1352.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1350.65 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1364.95 and closed at 1352.75. The stock reached a high of 1364.95 and a low of 1333.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 112,687.3 crore, Dr. Reddy's stock is currently trading below its 52-week high of 1420.20 and above its 52-week low of 1104.69. The BSE recorded a volume of 319,041 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11360.8Support 11333.3
Resistance 21374.8Support 21319.8
Resistance 31388.3Support 31305.8
07 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1335.0, 1.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1655.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy6654
    Hold1111119
    Sell77711
    Strong Sell5554
07 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1859 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2686 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1539 k & BSE volume was 319 k.

07 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1352.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1364.95 & 1333.25 yesterday to end at 1350.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

