Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 08 2025 09:38:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.10 -0.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 786.40 -0.88%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,259.00 1.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 777.75 -0.16%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 438.75 -0.53%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Shares Surge in Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Shares Surge in Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 2.63 %. The stock closed at 1350.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1386.25 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened and closed at 1350.65, showing stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 1373 and a low of 1347.5. With a market capitalization of 112495.7 crore, Dr. Reddy's remains a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1420.2, while the low is 1104.69. The BSE volume recorded was 116,081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:37:50 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1386.25, up 2.63% from yesterday's ₹1350.75

Dr Reddy Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of 1366.3 & second resistance of 1382.45 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1391.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1391.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

08 Jan 2025, 09:17:02 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Dr. Reddy has increased by 3.05%, currently trading at 1391.95. Over the past year, Dr. Reddy's shares have risen by 17.29%, reaching 1391.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has gained 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.66%
3 Months5.99%
6 Months2.66%
YTD-2.66%
1 Year17.29%
08 Jan 2025, 08:47:09 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11366.3Support 11340.75
Resistance 21382.45Support 21331.35
Resistance 31391.85Support 31315.2
08 Jan 2025, 08:32:10 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1356.0, 0.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1655.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy7654
    Hold1111119
    Sell67711
    Strong Sell5554
08 Jan 2025, 08:18:39 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1839 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2712 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1723 k & BSE volume was 116 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:00:17 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1350.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1373 & 1347.5 yesterday to end at 1350.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue