Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Shares Surge in Positive Trading Day

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened and closed at ₹1350.65, showing stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹1373 and a low of ₹1347.5. With a market capitalization of ₹112495.7 crore, Dr. Reddy's remains a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1420.2, while the low is ₹1104.69. The BSE volume recorded was 116,081 shares.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1366.3 & second resistance of ₹1382.45 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1391.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1391.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Dr. Reddy has increased by 3.05%, currently trading at ₹1391.95. Over the past year, Dr. Reddy's shares have risen by 17.29%, reaching ₹1391.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has gained 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.66%
|3 Months
|5.99%
|6 Months
|2.66%
|YTD
|-2.66%
|1 Year
|17.29%
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1366.3
|Support 1
|1340.75
|Resistance 2
|1382.45
|Support 2
|1331.35
|Resistance 3
|1391.85
|Support 3
|1315.2
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1356.0, 0.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1655.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|6
|5
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|6
|7
|7
|11
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1723 k & BSE volume was 116 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1373 & ₹1347.5 yesterday to end at ₹1350.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend