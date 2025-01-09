Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 1350.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1374.1 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1370.9 and closed at 1350.75, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1404.6 and a low of 1361.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 112,595.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1420.2 and a low of 1104.69, with a trading volume of 81,932 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2783 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1350.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1404.6 & 1361.55 yesterday to end at 1374.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

