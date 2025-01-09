Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1370.9 and closed at ₹1350.75, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1404.6 and a low of ₹1361.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹112,595.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1420.2 and a low of ₹1104.69, with a trading volume of 81,932 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 81 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1404.6 & ₹1361.55 yesterday to end at ₹1374.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend