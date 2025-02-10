Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 10 Feb 2025, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1236.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1240.65 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories opened at 1237.15 and closed slightly lower at 1236.10. The stock experienced a high of 1243.40 and a low of 1226.60. With a market capitalization of 103,348.31 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of 1420.20 and a low of 1120.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 16,773 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11248.37Support 11230.62
Resistance 21254.93Support 21219.43
Resistance 31266.12Support 31212.87
10 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1331.0, 7.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1723.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy7775
    Hold991111
    Sell8867
    Strong Sell5555
10 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1253 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2172 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1236 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1236.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1243.40 & 1226.60 yesterday to end at 1240.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

