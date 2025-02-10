Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories opened at ₹1237.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹1236.10. The stock experienced a high of ₹1243.40 and a low of ₹1226.60. With a market capitalization of ₹103,348.31 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and a low of ₹1120.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 16,773 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1248.37
|Support 1
|1230.62
|Resistance 2
|1254.93
|Support 2
|1219.43
|Resistance 3
|1266.12
|Support 3
|1212.87
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1331.0, 7.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1723.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Hold
|9
|9
|11
|11
|Sell
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1236 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1243.40 & ₹1226.60 yesterday to end at ₹1240.65. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.