Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1381 and closed slightly lower at ₹1370.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1382.5 and a low of ₹1364.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹114,260.61 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1420.2 and a low of ₹1104.69, with a trading volume of 18,447 shares on the BSE.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1382.1
|Support 1
|1363.25
|Resistance 2
|1391.95
|Support 2
|1354.25
|Resistance 3
|1400.95
|Support 3
|1344.4
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1356.0, 1.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1655.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|6
|5
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|12
|9
|Sell
|6
|7
|7
|11
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1607 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1382.5 & ₹1364.45 yesterday to end at ₹1371.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend