Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2025, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 1370.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1371.6 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1381 and closed slightly lower at 1370.6. The stock reached a high of 1382.5 and a low of 1364.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 114,260.61 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1420.2 and a low of 1104.69, with a trading volume of 18,447 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11382.1Support 11363.25
Resistance 21391.95Support 21354.25
Resistance 31400.95Support 31344.4
10 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1356.0, 1.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1655.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy7654
    Hold1111129
    Sell67711
    Strong Sell5554
10 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1626 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2804 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1607 k & BSE volume was 18 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1370.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1382.5 & 1364.45 yesterday to end at 1371.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

