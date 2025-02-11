Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1241.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹1240.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1241.45 and a low of ₹1212 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹101928.01 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and a low of ₹1120.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 25,314 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1565 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1241.45 & ₹1212 yesterday to end at ₹1223.60. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.