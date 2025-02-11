Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 1240.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1223.60 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1241.45 and closed slightly lower at 1240.65. The stock reached a high of 1241.45 and a low of 1212 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 101928.01 crore, with a 52-week high of 1420.20 and a low of 1120.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 25,314 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1590 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2156 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1565 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1240.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1241.45 & 1212 yesterday to end at 1223.60. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

