Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy Shares Experience Downturn in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 12:39 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1238.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1233.3 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.