Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy Shares Experience Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1245.9 and closed at ₹1238.45, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹1245.9 and a low of ₹1226.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹103180.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1420.2 and a low of ₹1074.35, with BSE trading volume at 8129 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's stock reached a high of 1237.05 and a low of 1228.4 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance levels of 1233.4 and 1236.15, suggesting a positive market trend. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1239.5
|Support 1
|1230.85
|Resistance 2
|1242.6
|Support 2
|1225.3
|Resistance 3
|1248.15
|Support 3
|1222.2
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1237.87
|10 Days
|1221.52
|20 Days
|1227.24
|50 Days
|1280.89
|100 Days
|1320.64
|300 Days
|1276.09
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy Short Term and Long Term Trends
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Dr Reddy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1233.3, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1238.45
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at ₹1233.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1228.43 and ₹1245.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1228.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1245.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 323.10% higher than yesterday
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Dr Reddy's trading volume has surged by 323.10% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1231.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.55%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1237.15 and 1230.7 levels in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support at 1230.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1237.15. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1233.4
|Support 1
|1227.15
|Resistance 2
|1236.15
|Support 2
|1223.65
|Resistance 3
|1239.65
|Support 3
|1220.9
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1238.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1245.9 & ₹1226.4 yesterday to end at ₹1229.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.