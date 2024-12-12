Hello User
Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy Shares Experience Downturn in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:39 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 12 Dec 2024, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1238.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1233.3 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1245.9 and closed at 1238.45, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 1245.9 and a low of 1226.4 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 103180.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1420.2 and a low of 1074.35, with BSE trading volume at 8129 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 12:39 PM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's stock reached a high of 1237.05 and a low of 1228.4 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded the hourly resistance levels of 1233.4 and 1236.15, suggesting a positive market trend. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11239.5Support 11230.85
Resistance 21242.6Support 21225.3
Resistance 31248.15Support 31222.2
12 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST Dr Reddy Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1237.87
10 Days1221.52
20 Days1227.24
50 Days1280.89
100 Days1320.64
300 Days1276.09
12 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Dr Reddy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

12 Dec 2024, 12:11 PM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1233.3, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1238.45

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at 1233.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1228.43 and 1245.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1228.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1245.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 11:48 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 323.10% higher than yesterday

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Dr Reddy's trading volume has surged by 323.10% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1231.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.55%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may suggest a potential further decline.

12 Dec 2024, 11:35 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1237.15 and 1230.7 levels in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by buying close to the hourly support at 1230.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1237.15. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11233.4Support 11227.15
Resistance 21236.15Support 21223.65
Resistance 31239.65Support 31220.9
12 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1238.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1245.9 & 1226.4 yesterday to end at 1229.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

