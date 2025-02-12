Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1212.05 and closed at ₹1220.85, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1222 and a low of ₹1201.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹100,945.05 crore, the stock is currently below its 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and above its 52-week low of ₹1120.01. The BSE volume for the day was 14,840 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Dr. Reddy has decreased by 0.34%, currently trading at ₹1207.70. Over the past year, Dr. Reddy's shares have increased by 0.68%, reaching ₹1207.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.94%
|3 Months
|-1.35%
|6 Months
|-11.57%
|YTD
|-10.67%
|1 Year
|0.68%
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1220.22
|Support 1
|1198.57
|Resistance 2
|1232.38
|Support 2
|1189.08
|Resistance 3
|1241.87
|Support 3
|1176.92
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1331.0, 9.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1723.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|5
|Hold
|9
|9
|11
|11
|Sell
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1834 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2149 k
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1819 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1220.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1222 & ₹1201.80 yesterday to end at ₹1211.80. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.