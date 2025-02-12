Explore
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 1220.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1211.80 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1212.05 and closed at 1220.85, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1222 and a low of 1201.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 100,945.05 crore, the stock is currently below its 52-week high of 1420.20 and above its 52-week low of 1120.01. The BSE volume for the day was 14,840 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:19:05 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Dr. Reddy has decreased by 0.34%, currently trading at 1207.70. Over the past year, Dr. Reddy's shares have increased by 0.68%, reaching 1207.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.94%
3 Months-1.35%
6 Months-11.57%
YTD-10.67%
1 Year0.68%
12 Feb 2025, 08:50:48 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11220.22Support 11198.57
Resistance 21232.38Support 21189.08
Resistance 31241.87Support 31176.92
12 Feb 2025, 08:32:44 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1331.0, 9.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1723.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy7775
    Hold991111
    Sell8867
    Strong Sell5555
12 Feb 2025, 08:19:11 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1834 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2149 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1819 k & BSE volume was 14 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:02:22 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1220.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1222 & 1201.80 yesterday to end at 1211.80. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

