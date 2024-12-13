Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST
Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 1238.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1242.75 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1245.9 and closed lower at 1238.45. The stock reached a high of 1249.75 and a low of 1226.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 103750.8 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 1420.2 and above its 52-week low of 1074.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 16,433 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1330.0, 7.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1655.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5554
    Hold1211119
    Sell77710
    Strong Sell5554
13 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1665 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1951 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1648 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1238.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1249.75 & 1226.4 yesterday to end at 1242.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

