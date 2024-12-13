Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1245.9 and closed lower at ₹1238.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1249.75 and a low of ₹1226.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹103750.8 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹1420.2 and above its 52-week low of ₹1074.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 16,433 shares.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1330.0, 7.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1655.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|12
|11
|11
|9
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1648 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1249.75 & ₹1226.4 yesterday to end at ₹1242.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.