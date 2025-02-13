Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹1212.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹1211.80. The stock reached a high of ₹1220 and a low of ₹1202.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹101,286.59 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1420.20, while the 52-week low is ₹1120.01. The trading volume on BSE was 31,748 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1237.05, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹1215.90
Dr Reddy Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1223.18 & second resistance of ₹1230.57 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1240.73. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1240.73 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's share price has increased by 0.83%, currently trading at ₹1226.00. Over the past year, the stock has seen a gain of 0.68%, reaching ₹1226.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.94%
|3 Months
|-1.35%
|6 Months
|-11.57%
|YTD
|-10.67%
|1 Year
|0.68%
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1223.18
|Support 1
|1205.63
|Resistance 2
|1230.57
|Support 2
|1195.47
|Resistance 3
|1240.73
|Support 3
|1188.08
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1331.0, 9.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1723.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|7
|7
|5
|Hold
|8
|9
|11
|11
|Sell
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1338 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2154 k
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1306 k & BSE volume was 31 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1211.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1220 & ₹1202.60 yesterday to end at ₹1215.90. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.