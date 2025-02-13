Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 1215.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1237.05 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 1212.05 and closed slightly lower at 1211.80. The stock reached a high of 1220 and a low of 1202.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of 101,286.59 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1420.20, while the 52-week low is 1120.01. The trading volume on BSE was 31,748 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:30:09 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1237.05, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹1215.90

Dr Reddy Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of 1223.18 & second resistance of 1230.57 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1240.73. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1240.73 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

13 Feb 2025, 09:15:45 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's share price has increased by 0.83%, currently trading at 1226.00. Over the past year, the stock has seen a gain of 0.68%, reaching 1226.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.94%
3 Months-1.35%
6 Months-11.57%
YTD-10.67%
1 Year0.68%
13 Feb 2025, 08:46:35 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11223.18Support 11205.63
Resistance 21230.57Support 21195.47
Resistance 31240.73Support 31188.08
13 Feb 2025, 08:31:40 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1331.0, 9.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1723.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy8775
    Hold891111
    Sell8867
    Strong Sell5555
13 Feb 2025, 08:19:42 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1338 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2154 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1306 k & BSE volume was 31 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:02:11 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1211.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1220 & 1202.60 yesterday to end at 1215.90. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

