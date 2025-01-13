Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 13 Jan 2025, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 1371.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1354.2 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1365 and closed at 1371.6, reflecting a slight upward movement. The stock reached a high of 1385 and dipped to a low of 1352.4. With a market capitalization of 112,811.11 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1420.2 and above its 52-week low of 1104.69. The BSE recorded a volume of 51,858 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11376.13Support 11342.73
Resistance 21397.77Support 21330.97
Resistance 31409.53Support 31309.33
13 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1356.0, 0.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1737.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy7654
    Hold1111129
    Sell67711
    Strong Sell5554
13 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1634 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2802 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1582 k & BSE volume was 51 k.

13 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1371.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1385 & 1352.4 yesterday to end at 1354.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

