Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1365 and closed at ₹1371.6, reflecting a slight upward movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1385 and dipped to a low of ₹1352.4. With a market capitalization of ₹112,811.11 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1420.2 and above its 52-week low of ₹1104.69. The BSE recorded a volume of 51,858 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1376.13
|Support 1
|1342.73
|Resistance 2
|1397.77
|Support 2
|1330.97
|Resistance 3
|1409.53
|Support 3
|1309.33
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1356.0, 0.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1737.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|6
|5
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|12
|9
|Sell
|6
|7
|7
|11
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1582 k & BSE volume was 51 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1385 & ₹1352.4 yesterday to end at ₹1354.2. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend