Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2025, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1215.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1223.30 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1216 and closed slightly lower at 1215.90. The stock experienced a high of 1243.05 and a low of 1216 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 101,903.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1420.20 and a low of 1120.01, with a trading volume of 42,185 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11239.37Support 11213.27
Resistance 21254.23Support 21202.03
Resistance 31265.47Support 31187.17
14 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1331.0, 8.8% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1723.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy8775
    Hold891111
    Sell8867
    Strong Sell5555
14 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2313 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 94.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 42 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1215.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1243.05 & 1216 yesterday to end at 1223.30. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.