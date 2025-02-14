Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1216 and closed slightly lower at ₹1215.90. The stock experienced a high of ₹1243.05 and a low of ₹1216 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹101,903.02 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and a low of ₹1120.01, with a trading volume of 42,185 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1239.37
|Support 1
|1213.27
|Resistance 2
|1254.23
|Support 2
|1202.03
|Resistance 3
|1265.47
|Support 3
|1187.17
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1331.0, 8.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1723.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|7
|7
|5
|Hold
|8
|9
|11
|11
|Sell
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 94.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 42 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1243.05 & ₹1216 yesterday to end at ₹1223.30. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.