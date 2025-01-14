Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 1354.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1334.5 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 1354 and closed slightly higher at 1354.2. The stock reached a high of 1354 and a low of 1331.25 during the session. With a market capitalization of 112,833.1 crore, the stock remains within its 52-week range, having a high of 1420.2 and a low of 1104.69. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 31,793 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1354.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1354 & 1331.25 yesterday to end at 1334.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

