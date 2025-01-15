Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened and closed at ₹1334.15, maintaining stability. The day's high reached ₹1348.10, while the low was ₹1323.75. With a market capitalization of ₹111,225.2 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and a low of ₹1104.69. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 523,713 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1349.52
|Support 1
|1324.32
|Resistance 2
|1361.78
|Support 2
|1311.38
|Resistance 3
|1374.72
|Support 3
|1299.12
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1356.0, 1.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1737.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|5
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|12
|9
|Sell
|6
|6
|7
|11
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1370 k & BSE volume was 523 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1348.1 & ₹1323.75 yesterday to end at ₹1337.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.