LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 1337.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1339.2 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1340 and closed slightly lower at 1337.3. The stock reached a high of 1345.8 and a low of 1314.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of 111,400.20 crore, Dr. Reddy's has a 52-week high of 1420.2 and a low of 1104.69. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 15,847 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:15:52 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Dr. Reddy has decreased by 0.42%, currently trading at 1333.60. Over the past year, Dr. Reddy's stock has increased by 16.11%, reaching 1333.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.45%
3 Months5.83%
6 Months0.6%
YTD-3.69%
1 Year16.11%
16 Jan 2025, 08:48:09 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11350.48Support 11319.43
Resistance 21363.27Support 21301.17
Resistance 31381.53Support 31288.38
16 Jan 2025, 08:33:46 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1368.0, 2.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1737.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy7754
    Hold1111129
    Sell66711
    Strong Sell5554
16 Jan 2025, 08:19:10 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1893 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2876 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1370 k & BSE volume was 523 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:04:23 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1337.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1345.8 & 1314.9 yesterday to end at 1339.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

