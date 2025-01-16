Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1340 and closed slightly lower at ₹1337.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1345.8 and a low of ₹1314.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹111,400.20 crore, Dr. Reddy's has a 52-week high of ₹1420.2 and a low of ₹1104.69. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 15,847 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Dr. Reddy has decreased by 0.42%, currently trading at ₹1333.60. Over the past year, Dr. Reddy's stock has increased by 16.11%, reaching ₹1333.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.45%
|3 Months
|5.83%
|6 Months
|0.6%
|YTD
|-3.69%
|1 Year
|16.11%
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1350.48
|Support 1
|1319.43
|Resistance 2
|1363.27
|Support 2
|1301.17
|Resistance 3
|1381.53
|Support 3
|1288.38
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1368.0, 2.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1737.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|5
|4
|Hold
|11
|11
|12
|9
|Sell
|6
|6
|7
|11
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1370 k & BSE volume was 523 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1345.8 & ₹1314.9 yesterday to end at ₹1339.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.