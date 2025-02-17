Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -2.24 %. The stock closed at 1223.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1195.85 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1215.55 and closed at 1223.30, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1229.80 and a low of 1186.50 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 99,616.39 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has seen a 52-week high of 1420.20 and a low of 1120.01, with a BSE volume of 48,233 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11221.45Support 11177.7
Resistance 21247.6Support 21160.1
Resistance 31265.2Support 31133.95
17 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1331.0, 11.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1723.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy8775
    Hold891111
    Sell8867
    Strong Sell5555
17 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1260 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2349 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1211 k & BSE volume was 48 k.

17 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1223.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1229.80 & 1186.50 yesterday to end at 1195.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.