Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1215.55 and closed at ₹1223.30, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1229.80 and a low of ₹1186.50 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹99,616.39 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has seen a 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and a low of ₹1120.01, with a BSE volume of 48,233 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1221.45
|Support 1
|1177.7
|Resistance 2
|1247.6
|Support 2
|1160.1
|Resistance 3
|1265.2
|Support 3
|1133.95
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1331.0, 11.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1723.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|7
|7
|5
|Hold
|8
|9
|11
|11
|Sell
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 46.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1211 k & BSE volume was 48 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1229.80 & ₹1186.50 yesterday to end at ₹1195.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend