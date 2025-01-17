Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1337.5 and closed slightly higher at ₹1339.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1345 and a low of ₹1296.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹108,530.20 crore, the stock is currently trading below its 52-week high of ₹1420.2 and above its 52-week low of ₹1104.69. The BSE volume recorded was 49,558 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1195 k & BSE volume was 49 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1345 & ₹1296.9 yesterday to end at ₹1303.3. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.