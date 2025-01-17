Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2025, by -2.68 %. The stock closed at 1339.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1303.3 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1337.5 and closed slightly higher at 1339.2. The stock reached a high of 1345 and a low of 1296.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of 108,530.20 crore, the stock is currently trading below its 52-week high of 1420.2 and above its 52-week low of 1104.69. The BSE volume recorded was 49,558 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1245 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2755 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.8% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1195 k & BSE volume was 49 k.

17 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1339.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1345 & 1296.9 yesterday to end at 1303.3. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.

