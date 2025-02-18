Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1200 and closed slightly lower at ₹1195.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1202 and a low of ₹1183.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹99,941.27 crore, Dr. Reddy's shares have a 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and a low of ₹1120.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 14,320 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Dr Reddy has decreased by 0.27%, currently trading at ₹1196.55. Over the past year, Dr Reddy's stock has dropped by 5.10%, also settling at ₹1196.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.8%
|3 Months
|2.23%
|6 Months
|-13.26%
|YTD
|-13.65%
|1 Year
|-5.1%
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1206.35
|Support 1
|1187.5
|Resistance 2
|1213.6
|Support 2
|1175.9
|Resistance 3
|1225.2
|Support 3
|1168.65
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1331.0, 10.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1723.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|7
|7
|5
|Hold
|8
|9
|11
|11
|Sell
|8
|8
|6
|7
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|5
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 627 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2342 k
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 73.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 613 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1195.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1202 & ₹1183.85 yesterday to end at ₹1199.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend