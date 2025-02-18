Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1195.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1199.75 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1200 and closed slightly lower at 1195.85. The stock reached a high of 1202 and a low of 1183.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 99,941.27 crore, Dr. Reddy's shares have a 52-week high of 1420.20 and a low of 1120.01. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 14,320 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Dr Reddy has decreased by 0.27%, currently trading at 1196.55. Over the past year, Dr Reddy's stock has dropped by 5.10%, also settling at 1196.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.8%
3 Months2.23%
6 Months-13.26%
YTD-13.65%
1 Year-5.1%
18 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11206.35Support 11187.5
Resistance 21213.6Support 21175.9
Resistance 31225.2Support 31168.65
18 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1331.0, 10.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1723.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy8775
    Hold891111
    Sell8867
    Strong Sell5555
18 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 627 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2342 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 73.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 613 k & BSE volume was 14 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1195.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1202 & 1183.85 yesterday to end at 1199.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

