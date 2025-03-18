Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : Dr Reddy closed today at ₹1164.70, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1150.45

Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1105.35 and closed at ₹1107.85, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1153.40 and a low of ₹1102.15 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹95,931.55 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and above its 52-week low of ₹1093. The BSE volume recorded was 109,665 shares.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy has a 11.14% MF holding & 26.85% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.86% in to 11.14% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 27.53% in to 26.85% in quarter.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Dr Reddy has a ROE of 21.64% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 21.05% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.00% & 16.00% respectively.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Financial performance
Dr Reddy has delivered a EPS growth of 42.57% & a revenue growth of 13.72% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 312293.00 cr which is 11.49% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 18.77% for revenue & 16.50% in profit for the quarter 4.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.04%; Futures open interest increased by 0.68%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -31.82% lower than yesterday
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 31.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1164.70, reflecting a decline of 1.24%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed today at ₹1164.70, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1150.45
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price closed the day at ₹1164.70 - a 1.24% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1170.53 , 1176.62 , 1187.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1154.03 , 1143.62 , 1137.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1165.05, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹1150.45
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at ₹1165.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1116.77 and ₹1168.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1116.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1168.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Price Analysis
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy's share price has increased by 0.70%, currently trading at ₹1158.55. However, over the past year, the price of Dr Reddy's shares has declined by 8.46%, also sitting at ₹1158.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.54%
|3 Months
|-0.13%
|6 Months
|-13.44%
|YTD
|-17.13%
|1 Year
|-8.46%
