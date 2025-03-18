Explore
Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : Dr Reddy closed today at 1164.70, up 1.24% from yesterday's 1150.45
Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : Dr Reddy closed today at ₹1164.70, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1150.45

12 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 1150.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1164.70 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights Premium
Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights

Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1105.35 and closed at 1107.85, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1153.40 and a low of 1102.15 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 95,931.55 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 1420.20 and above its 52-week low of 1093. The BSE volume recorded was 109,665 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03:15 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy has a 11.14% MF holding & 26.85% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.86% in to 11.14% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 27.53% in to 26.85% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:35:20 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Dr Reddy has a ROE of 21.64% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 21.05% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.00% & 16.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:01:45 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Financial performance

Dr Reddy has delivered a EPS growth of 42.57% & a revenue growth of 13.72% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 312293.00 cr which is 11.49% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 18.77% for revenue & 16.50% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:36:59 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1331.0, 14.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1723.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy8885
    Hold88812
    Sell8887
    Strong Sell4455
18 Mar 2025, 06:00:06 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Dr Reddy Live Updates: The share price of Dr. Reddy's has increased by 1.24% today, reaching 1164.70, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, and Zydus Lifesciences, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cipla1508.715.651.051702.01317.6121844.73
Torrent Pharmaceuticals3120.5560.41.973589.952488.0105608.85
Dr Reddys Laboratories1164.714.251.241420.21093.097183.16
Lupin2036.245.152.272403.451493.7592948.66
Zydus Lifesciences901.157.850.881323.9859.1590646.56
18 Mar 2025, 05:32:55 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock experienced a low of 1149.70 and reached a high of 1166.20 today. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics surrounding the pharmaceutical company's performance.

18 Mar 2025, 04:33:45 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.04%; Futures open interest increased by 0.68%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:49:29 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -31.82% lower than yesterday

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 31.82% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1164.70, reflecting a decline of 1.24%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48:00 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed today at ₹1164.70, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1150.45

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price closed the day at 1164.70 - a 1.24% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1170.53 , 1176.62 , 1187.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1154.03 , 1143.62 , 1137.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:34:16 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 03:10:53 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1165.05, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹1150.45

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at 1165.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1116.77 and 1168.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1116.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1168.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:58:15 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1116.57
10 Days1120.59
20 Days1146.37
50 Days1224.50
100 Days1248.87
300 Days1278.84
18 Mar 2025, 02:57:07 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Dr Reddy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Dr Reddy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:47:49 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -37.74% lower than yesterday

Dr Reddy Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 37.74% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1162.10, reflecting a decline of 1.01%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:33:34 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1166.17 and 1160.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1160.67 and selling near hourly resistance 1166.17 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11164.12Support 11160.87
Resistance 21166.18Support 21159.68
Resistance 31167.37Support 31157.62
18 Mar 2025, 02:10:35 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:00:53 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1162.70, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1150.45

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at 1162.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1116.77 and 1168.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1116.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1168.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:45:47 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -35.82% lower than yesterday

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 35.82% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 1164.50, reflecting a decline of 1.22%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:35:10 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1164.78 and 1158.13 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1158.13 and selling near hourly resistance 1164.78 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11166.17Support 11160.67
Resistance 21168.33Support 21157.33
Resistance 31171.67Support 31155.17
18 Mar 2025, 01:13:46 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.87%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.67%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 01:01:57 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock experienced a trading range today, with a low price of 1149.70 and a high price of 1165.70. This indicates a fluctuation of 16.00 within the trading day, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment surrounding the stock.

18 Mar 2025, 12:49:50 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -41.31% lower than yesterday

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Dr Reddy has decreased by 41.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at 1159.60, reflecting a decline of 0.80%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:33:00 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1166.12 and 1157.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1157.27 and selling near hourly resistance 1166.12 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11164.78Support 11158.13
Resistance 21168.57Support 21155.27
Resistance 31171.43Support 31151.48
18 Mar 2025, 12:21:06 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1116.57
10 Days1120.59
20 Days1146.37
50 Days1224.50
100 Days1248.87
300 Days1278.84
18 Mar 2025, 12:20:01 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Dr Reddy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Dr Reddy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:15:42 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1165, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹1150.45

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at 1165 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1116.77 and 1168.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1116.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1168.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:46:58 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.53% lower than yesterday

Dr Reddy Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 59.53% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1163.75, reflecting a decline of 1.16%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:35:07 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy touched a high of 1165.0 & a low of 1156.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 1161.85 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11166.12Support 11157.27
Resistance 21169.98Support 21152.28
Resistance 31174.97Support 31148.42
18 Mar 2025, 11:26:03 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1163.40, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹1150.45

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at 1163.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1116.77 and 1168.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1116.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1168.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:12:13 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's share price has increased by 0.96% today, reaching 1161.45, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, and Zydus Lifesciences, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.09% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cipla1507.7514.70.981702.01317.6121768.01
Torrent Pharmaceuticals3066.456.30.213589.952488.0103777.94
Dr Reddys Laboratories1161.4511.00.961420.21093.096911.98
Lupin2017.1526.11.312403.451493.7592079.07
Zydus Lifesciences904.110.81.211323.9859.1590943.3
18 Mar 2025, 11:00:00 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 10:47:39 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -71.53% lower than yesterday

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Dr. Reddy's has decreased by 71.53% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 1164, reflecting a decline of 1.18%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:35:10 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy touched a high of 1161.9 & a low of 1153.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11161.85Support 11153.1
Resistance 21166.25Support 21148.75
Resistance 31170.6Support 31144.35
18 Mar 2025, 10:11:07 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 09:51:33 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Today, Dr Reddy's share price has increased by 0.89%, reaching 1160.70, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, and Zydus Lifesciences are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.82% and 0.75%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cipla1508.215.151.011702.01317.6121804.35
Torrent Pharmaceuticals3067.16.950.233589.952488.0103799.94
Dr Reddys Laboratories1160.710.250.891420.21093.096849.4
Lupin2011.019.951.02403.451493.7591798.33
Zydus Lifesciences898.45.10.571323.9859.1590369.94
18 Mar 2025, 09:44:42 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.67%; Futures open interest increased by 0.76%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:30:10 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1157.20, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1150.45

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at 1157.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1116.77 and 1168.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1116.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1168.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:15:05 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Price Analysis

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy's share price has increased by 0.70%, currently trading at 1158.55. However, over the past year, the price of Dr Reddy's shares has declined by 8.46%, also sitting at 1158.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.54%
3 Months-0.13%
6 Months-13.44%
YTD-17.13%
1 Year-8.46%
18 Mar 2025, 09:02:36 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:49:45 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11168.02Support 11116.77
Resistance 21186.33Support 21083.83
Resistance 31219.27Support 31065.52
18 Mar 2025, 08:31:40 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:16:03 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2346 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 109 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00:35 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1107.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1153.40 & 1102.15 yesterday to end at 1149.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

