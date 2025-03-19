Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : Dr Reddy closed today at ₹1171.90, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1164.70

Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1164.45 and closed at ₹1150.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1166.20 and a low of ₹1149.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹97,183.16 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and a low of ₹1093. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 190,532 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy has a 11.14% MF holding & 26.85% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.86% in to 11.14% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 27.53% in to 26.85% in quarter.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Dr Reddy has a ROE of 21.64% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 21.05% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.00% & 16.00% respectively.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Financial performance
Dr Reddy has delivered a EPS growth of 42.57% & a revenue growth of 13.72% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 312293.00 cr which is 11.49% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 18.77% for revenue & 16.50% in profit for the quarter 4.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Dr Reddy Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1331.0, 13.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1723.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|12
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Stock Peers
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's share price increased by 0.62% today, reaching ₹1171.90, amid mixed performance from its peers. While Cipla's stock is declining, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, and Zydus Lifesciences are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Cipla
|1498.5
|-10.2
|-0.68
|1702.0
|1317.6
|121020.97
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|3195.0
|59.4
|1.89
|3589.95
|2488.0
|108128.47
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|1171.9
|7.2
|0.62
|1420.2
|1093.0
|97783.93
|Lupin
|2066.1
|30.8
|1.51
|2403.45
|1493.75
|94313.54
|Zydus Lifesciences
|909.6
|6.5
|0.72
|1323.9
|859.15
|91496.54
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' stock has experienced a low of ₹1158.40 and a high of ₹1175.60 today. This range reflects a moderate fluctuation in the stock price, indicating investor activity and market sentiment for the company within the trading session.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.7%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.06%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed today at ₹1171.90, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1164.70
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price closed the day at ₹1171.90 - a 0.62% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1178.47 , 1185.63 , 1195.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1161.27 , 1151.23 , 1144.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -17.12% lower than yesterday
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 17.12% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹1171.90, reflecting a decline of 0.62%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1173.50, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1164.70
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1170.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1176.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1176.62 then there can be further positive price movement.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1116.57
|10 Days
|1120.59
|20 Days
|1146.37
|50 Days
|1224.50
|100 Days
|1248.87
|300 Days
|1278.84
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy Short Term and Long Term Trends
Dr Reddy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Dr Reddy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -7.69% lower than yesterday
Dr Reddy Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Dr Reddy has decreased by 7.69% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹1170.50, reflecting a decline of 0.50%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Dr Reddy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1170.47 and 1166.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1166.97 and selling near hourly resistance 1170.47 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1171.87
|Support 1
|1168.47
|Resistance 2
|1173.23
|Support 2
|1166.43
|Resistance 3
|1175.27
|Support 3
|1165.07
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1170, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1164.70
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at ₹1170 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1154.03 and ₹1170.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1154.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1170.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -12.26% lower than yesterday
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 12.26% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1170.30, reflecting a drop of 0.48%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An upward price movement paired with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with high volume may signal a potential continuation of the decline in prices.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1170.82 and 1165.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1165.37 and selling near hourly resistance 1170.82 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1170.47
|Support 1
|1166.97
|Resistance 2
|1172.48
|Support 2
|1165.48
|Resistance 3
|1173.97
|Support 3
|1163.47
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.69%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock recorded a low of ₹1158.40 and reached a high of ₹1175.60. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹17.20 between the day's lowest and highest prices, reflecting moderate trading activity.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -3.43% lower than yesterday
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 3.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1169.95, reflecting a decline of 0.45%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends in conjunction with price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong potential for sustained upward momentum, while a decline in price with high volume could signal an impending further drop in prices.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Dr Reddy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1169.75 and 1163.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1163.05 and selling near hourly resistance 1169.75 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1170.82
|Support 1
|1165.37
|Resistance 2
|1172.63
|Support 2
|1161.73
|Resistance 3
|1176.27
|Support 3
|1159.92
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy Short Term and Long Term Trends
Dr Reddy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Dr Reddy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1166.65, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1164.70
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at ₹1166.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1154.03 and ₹1170.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1154.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1170.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 31.37% higher than yesterday
Dr Reddy Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume for Dr Reddy has increased by 31.37% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1164.35, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.03%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for assessing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further declines.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1168.13 and 1159.93 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1159.93 and selling near hourly resistance 1168.13 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1169.75
|Support 1
|1163.05
|Resistance 2
|1172.0
|Support 2
|1158.6
|Resistance 3
|1176.45
|Support 3
|1156.35
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1166.90, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1164.70
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at ₹1166.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1154.03 and ₹1170.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1154.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1170.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Today, Dr. Reddy's share price decreased by 0.06%, bringing it to ₹1163.95, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Cipla experienced a decline, whereas Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, and Zydus Lifesciences saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.29% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Cipla
|1502.05
|-6.65
|-0.44
|1702.0
|1317.6
|121307.67
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|3137.5
|1.9
|0.06
|3589.95
|2488.0
|106182.49
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|1163.95
|-0.75
|-0.06
|1420.2
|1093.0
|97120.58
|Lupin
|2045.0
|9.7
|0.48
|2403.45
|1493.75
|93350.36
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.0
|2.9
|0.32
|1323.9
|859.15
|91134.42
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 24.40% higher than yesterday
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Dr Reddy's trading volume has increased by 24.40% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1163.30, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.12%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, while a negative price trend with significant volume may signal a continued decline.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy touched a high of 1168.2 & a low of 1160.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1168.13
|Support 1
|1159.93
|Resistance 2
|1172.27
|Support 2
|1155.87
|Resistance 3
|1176.33
|Support 3
|1151.73
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Stock Peers
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Today, Dr Reddy's share price increased by 0.03%, reaching ₹1165, amidst a mixed performance from its competitors. While Cipla and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are experiencing declines, Lupin and Zydus Lifesciences are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have changed by -0.03% and 0.07%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Cipla
|1503.5
|-5.2
|-0.34
|1702.0
|1317.6
|121424.77
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|3112.7
|-22.9
|-0.73
|3589.95
|2488.0
|105343.18
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|1165.0
|0.3
|0.03
|1420.2
|1093.0
|97208.19
|Lupin
|2045.25
|9.95
|0.49
|2403.45
|1493.75
|93361.78
|Zydus Lifesciences
|910.4
|7.3
|0.81
|1323.9
|859.15
|91577.02
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1165.05, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1164.70
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at ₹1165.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1154.03 and ₹1170.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1154.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1170.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Price Analysis
Dr Reddy Live Updates: The share price of Dr. Reddy has decreased by 0.20%, currently trading at ₹1162.35. Over the past year, the price of Dr. Reddy's shares has dropped by 8.24%, reaching ₹1162.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, rising to 22834.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.88%
|3 Months
|-0.06%
|6 Months
|-12.26%
|YTD
|-16.19%
|1 Year
|-8.24%
Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's, L&T, LIC, Zydus Life among shares to remain in focus today
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-bajaj-auto-dr-reddys-l-t-lic-zydus-life-among-shares-to-remain-in-focus-today-11742347039129.html
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1170.53
|Support 1
|1154.03
|Resistance 2
|1176.62
|Support 2
|1143.62
|Resistance 3
|1187.03
|Support 3
|1137.53
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1925 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2379 k
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1734 k & BSE volume was 190 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1150.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1166.20 & ₹1149.70 yesterday to end at ₹1164.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.