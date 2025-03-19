Explore
Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : Dr Reddy closed today at 1171.90, up 0.62% from yesterday's 1164.70
Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : Dr Reddy closed today at ₹1171.90, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1164.70

12 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 1164.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1171.90 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights Premium
Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights

Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1164.45 and closed at 1150.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1166.20 and a low of 1149.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of 97,183.16 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 1420.20 and a low of 1093. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 190,532 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02:38 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy has a 11.14% MF holding & 26.85% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.86% in to 11.14% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 27.53% in to 26.85% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:32:08 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Dr Reddy has a ROE of 21.64% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 21.05% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.00% & 16.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:00:34 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Financial performance

Dr Reddy has delivered a EPS growth of 42.57% & a revenue growth of 13.72% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 312293.00 cr which is 11.49% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 18.77% for revenue & 16.50% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:33:16 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1331.0, 13.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1723.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy8885
    Hold88812
    Sell8887
    Strong Sell4455
19 Mar 2025, 06:03:41 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's share price increased by 0.62% today, reaching 1171.90, amid mixed performance from its peers. While Cipla's stock is declining, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, and Zydus Lifesciences are experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cipla1498.5-10.2-0.681702.01317.6121020.97
Torrent Pharmaceuticals3195.059.41.893589.952488.0108128.47
Dr Reddys Laboratories1171.97.20.621420.21093.097783.93
Lupin2066.130.81.512403.451493.7594313.54
Zydus Lifesciences909.66.50.721323.9859.1591496.54
19 Mar 2025, 05:30:48 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' stock has experienced a low of 1158.40 and a high of 1175.60 today. This range reflects a moderate fluctuation in the stock price, indicating investor activity and market sentiment for the company within the trading session.

19 Mar 2025, 04:32:54 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.7%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.06%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 03:53:33 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed today at ₹1171.90, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1164.70

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price closed the day at 1171.90 - a 0.62% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1178.47 , 1185.63 , 1195.67. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1161.27 , 1151.23 , 1144.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48:21 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -17.12% lower than yesterday

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 17.12% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 1171.90, reflecting a decline of 0.62%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with elevated volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:32:10 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:13:05 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1173.50, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1164.70

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of 1170.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1176.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1176.62 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:57:45 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1116.57
10 Days1120.59
20 Days1146.37
50 Days1224.50
100 Days1248.87
300 Days1278.84
19 Mar 2025, 02:56:37 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Dr Reddy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Dr Reddy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:45:05 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -7.69% lower than yesterday

Dr Reddy Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Dr Reddy has decreased by 7.69% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 1170.50, reflecting a decline of 0.50%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:37:58 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1170.47 and 1166.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1166.97 and selling near hourly resistance 1170.47 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11171.87Support 11168.47
Resistance 21173.23Support 21166.43
Resistance 31175.27Support 31165.07
19 Mar 2025, 02:14:00 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:00:08 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1170, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1164.70

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at 1170 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1154.03 and 1170.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1154.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1170.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:45:47 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -12.26% lower than yesterday

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 12.26% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1170.30, reflecting a drop of 0.48%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An upward price movement paired with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable rise, while a downward price movement with high volume may signal a potential continuation of the decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:37:19 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1170.82 and 1165.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1165.37 and selling near hourly resistance 1170.82 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11170.47Support 11166.97
Resistance 21172.48Support 21165.48
Resistance 31173.97Support 31163.47
19 Mar 2025, 01:14:43 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.69%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 01:06:14 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock recorded a low of 1158.40 and reached a high of 1175.60. This range indicates a fluctuation of 17.20 between the day's lowest and highest prices, reflecting moderate trading activity.

19 Mar 2025, 12:49:13 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -3.43% lower than yesterday

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 3.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1169.95, reflecting a decline of 0.45%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends in conjunction with price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong potential for sustained upward momentum, while a decline in price with high volume could signal an impending further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:36:18 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1169.75 and 1163.05 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1163.05 and selling near hourly resistance 1169.75 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11170.82Support 11165.37
Resistance 21172.63Support 21161.73
Resistance 31176.27Support 31159.92
19 Mar 2025, 12:23:48 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 12:20:32 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Dr Reddy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Dr Reddy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:13:13 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1166.65, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹1164.70

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at 1166.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1154.03 and 1170.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1154.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1170.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:47:40 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 31.37% higher than yesterday

Dr Reddy Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume for Dr Reddy has increased by 31.37% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1164.35, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.03%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for assessing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further declines.

19 Mar 2025, 11:33:33 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1168.13 and 1159.93 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1159.93 and selling near hourly resistance 1168.13 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11169.75Support 11163.05
Resistance 21172.0Support 21158.6
Resistance 31176.45Support 31156.35
19 Mar 2025, 11:23:52 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1166.90, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1164.70

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at 1166.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1154.03 and 1170.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1154.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1170.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:15:07 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Today, Dr. Reddy's share price decreased by 0.06%, bringing it to 1163.95, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Cipla experienced a decline, whereas Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, and Zydus Lifesciences saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.29% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cipla1502.05-6.65-0.441702.01317.6121307.67
Torrent Pharmaceuticals3137.51.90.063589.952488.0106182.49
Dr Reddys Laboratories1163.95-0.75-0.061420.21093.097120.58
Lupin2045.09.70.482403.451493.7593350.36
Zydus Lifesciences906.02.90.321323.9859.1591134.42
19 Mar 2025, 11:02:24 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 10:47:00 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 24.40% higher than yesterday

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Dr Reddy's trading volume has increased by 24.40% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1163.30, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.12%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, while a negative price trend with significant volume may signal a continued decline.

19 Mar 2025, 10:37:47 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy touched a high of 1168.2 & a low of 1160.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11168.13Support 11159.93
Resistance 21172.27Support 21155.87
Resistance 31176.33Support 31151.73
19 Mar 2025, 10:12:08 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 09:50:50 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Today, Dr Reddy's share price increased by 0.03%, reaching 1165, amidst a mixed performance from its competitors. While Cipla and Torrent Pharmaceuticals are experiencing declines, Lupin and Zydus Lifesciences are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have changed by -0.03% and 0.07%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cipla1503.5-5.2-0.341702.01317.6121424.77
Torrent Pharmaceuticals3112.7-22.9-0.733589.952488.0105343.18
Dr Reddys Laboratories1165.00.30.031420.21093.097208.19
Lupin2045.259.950.492403.451493.7593361.78
Zydus Lifesciences910.47.30.811323.9859.1591577.02
19 Mar 2025, 09:43:09 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.18%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:30:58 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1165.05, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1164.70

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at 1165.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1154.03 and 1170.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1154.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1170.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:16:33 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Price Analysis

Dr Reddy Live Updates: The share price of Dr. Reddy has decreased by 0.20%, currently trading at 1162.35. Over the past year, the price of Dr. Reddy's shares has dropped by 8.24%, reaching 1162.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, rising to 22834.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.88%
3 Months-0.06%
6 Months-12.26%
YTD-16.19%
1 Year-8.24%
19 Mar 2025, 09:04:37 AM IST

Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Dr Reddy's, L&T, LIC, Zydus Life among shares to remain in focus today

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-bajaj-auto-dr-reddys-l-t-lic-zydus-life-among-shares-to-remain-in-focus-today-11742347039129.html

19 Mar 2025, 08:49:47 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11170.53Support 11154.03
Resistance 21176.62Support 21143.62
Resistance 31187.03Support 31137.53
19 Mar 2025, 08:33:14 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 08:16:03 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1925 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2379 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1734 k & BSE volume was 190 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:02:32 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1150.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1166.20 & 1149.70 yesterday to end at 1164.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

