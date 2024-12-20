Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1328.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹1326. The stock experienced a high of ₹1368 and a low of ₹1318.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹110,432.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹1420.2 and a low of ₹1094.88, with a trading volume of 117,741 shares on the BSE.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1377.27 and 1341.97 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1341.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1377.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1363.38
|Support 1
|1349.73
|Resistance 2
|1371.52
|Support 2
|1344.22
|Resistance 3
|1377.03
|Support 3
|1336.08
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1368 & ₹1318.35 yesterday to end at ₹1355.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend