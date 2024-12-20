Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:38 AM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2024, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 1326 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1355.35 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1328.95 and closed slightly lower at 1326. The stock experienced a high of 1368 and a low of 1318.35. The company's market capitalization stood at 110,432.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 1420.2 and a low of 1094.88, with a trading volume of 117,741 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 11:38 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1377.27 and 1341.97 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1341.97 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1377.27. Please note that you are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11363.38Support 11349.73
Resistance 21371.52Support 21344.22
Resistance 31377.03Support 31336.08
20 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1326 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1368 & 1318.35 yesterday to end at 1355.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

