Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1300 and closed at ₹1303.3, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1320.25 and dipped to a low of ₹1287.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹109,084.20 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1420.2 and above its 52-week low of ₹1104.69. A total of 41,396 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1323.23
|Support 1
|1290.53
|Resistance 2
|1338.32
|Support 2
|1272.92
|Resistance 3
|1355.93
|Support 3
|1257.83
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1432 k & BSE volume was 41 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1320.25 & ₹1287.65 yesterday to end at ₹1309.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.