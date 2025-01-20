Hello User
Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 1303.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1309.85 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1300 and closed at 1303.3, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 1320.25 and dipped to a low of 1287.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 109,084.20 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1420.2 and above its 52-week low of 1104.69. A total of 41,396 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11323.23Support 11290.53
Resistance 21338.32Support 21272.92
Resistance 31355.93Support 31257.83
20 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1473 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2463 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1432 k & BSE volume was 41 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1303.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1320.25 & 1287.65 yesterday to end at 1309.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

