Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : Dr Reddy closed today at 1187, up 1.29% from yesterday's 1171.90
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : Dr Reddy closed today at ₹1187, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹1171.90

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:01 PM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : Dr Reddy stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 1171.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1187 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights
Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights

Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1175.60 and closed at 1164.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1175.60 and a low of 1158.40 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 97,783.93 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1420.20 and a low of 1093, with a trading volume of 88,460 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:01:05 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Financial performance

Dr Reddy has delivered a EPS growth of 42.57% & a revenue growth of 13.72% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 312293.00 cr which is 11.49% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 18.77% for revenue & 16.50% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:31:41 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 06:06:17 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Today, Dr. Reddy's share price increased by 1.29%, reaching 1187, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, and Zydus Lifesciences are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cipla1513.0514.550.971702.01317.6122196.05
Torrent Pharmaceuticals3234.041.451.33589.952488.0109448.34
Dr Reddys Laboratories1187.015.11.291420.21093.099043.88
Lupin2087.3526.651.292403.451493.7595283.56
Zydus Lifesciences918.058.450.931323.9859.1592346.53
20 Mar 2025, 05:35:23 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' stock today recorded a low of 1166.50 and reached a high of 1190.75. This range indicates moderate trading activity, reflecting investor sentiment and potential fluctuations in the stock's performance throughout the day.

20 Mar 2025, 04:31:35 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.35%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:49:06 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed today at ₹1187, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹1171.90

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price closed the day at 1187 - a 1.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1196.33 , 1205.67 , 1220.58. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1172.08 , 1157.17 , 1147.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:47:02 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -3.52% lower than yesterday

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 3.52% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1187, reflecting a decline of 1.29%. Trading volume is a key indicator to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:32:09 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:10:53 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1185.35, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1171.90

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of 1178.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1185.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1185.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:57:07 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Dr Reddy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Dr Reddy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:55:37 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1120.10
10 Days1123.87
20 Days1142.73
50 Days1220.03
100 Days1246.98
300 Days1278.81
20 Mar 2025, 02:48:22 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -7.30% lower than yesterday

Dr Reddy Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Dr Reddy's trading volume is down by 7.30% compared to yesterday, with the share price currently at 1185.50, reflecting a decrease of 1.16%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:37:49 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1188.1 and 1183.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1183.4 and selling near hourly resistance 1188.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11191.45Support 11186.05
Resistance 21193.4Support 21182.6
Resistance 31196.85Support 31180.65
20 Mar 2025, 02:13:46 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:02:28 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1186.40, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1171.90

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of 1178.47 & second resistance of 1185.63 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1195.67. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1195.67 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 01:49:46 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -2.77% lower than yesterday

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 2.77% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1185.90, reflecting a decline of 1.19%. Trading volume is a key metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:37:17 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1186.43 and 1183.03 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1183.03 and selling near hourly resistance 1186.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11188.1Support 11183.4
Resistance 21190.4Support 21181.0
Resistance 31192.8Support 31178.7
20 Mar 2025, 01:13:09 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.97%; Futures open interest increased by 0.58%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 01:04:08 PM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddys Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock experienced a low of 1166.50 and reached a high of 1187.80 today. This range indicates some volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting market dynamics as investors reacted to various factors influencing the company's valuation.

20 Mar 2025, 12:51:13 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 3.35% higher than yesterday

Dr Reddy Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Dr. Reddy has increased by 3.35% compared to yesterday, while the stock price has risen to 1183.75, reflecting a gain of 1.01%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. An upward price trend coupled with higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, whereas a downward price trend with high volume may signal a continued decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:33:00 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1187.4 and 1179.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1179.4 and selling near hourly resistance 1187.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11186.43Support 11183.03
Resistance 21188.42Support 21181.62
Resistance 31189.83Support 31179.63
20 Mar 2025, 12:24:44 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy Short Term and Long Term Trends

Dr Reddy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Dr Reddy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:20:34 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:12:24 PM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1183.60, up 1% from yesterday's ₹1171.90

Dr Reddy Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of 1178.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1185.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1185.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:49:34 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 4.78% higher than yesterday

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Dr Reddy's trading volume has increased by 4.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1186.15, reflecting a rise of 1.22%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in values.

20 Mar 2025, 11:37:49 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy touched a high of 1186.0 & a low of 1178.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 1185.03 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11187.4Support 11179.4
Resistance 21190.7Support 21174.7
Resistance 31195.4Support 31171.4
20 Mar 2025, 11:20:21 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1185, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1171.90

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of 1178.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1185.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1185.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:18:56 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Today, Dr Reddy's share price increased by 1.12%, reaching 1185.05, in line with its industry counterparts. Other pharmaceutical companies, including Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, and Zydus Lifesciences, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.58% and 0.65%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cipla1515.2516.751.121702.01317.6122373.72
Torrent Pharmaceuticals3204.5512.00.383589.952488.0108451.67
Dr Reddys Laboratories1185.0513.151.121420.21093.098881.17
Lupin2076.816.10.782403.451493.7594801.97
Zydus Lifesciences921.311.71.291323.9859.1592673.45
20 Mar 2025, 11:00:04 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:49:27 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 26.39% higher than yesterday

Dr Reddy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Dr Reddy's trading volume has increased by 26.39% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1180.45, reflecting a rise of 0.73%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze alongside price changes to identify trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:35:10 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy touched a high of 1181.0 & a low of 1166.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11185.03Support 11170.53
Resistance 21190.27Support 21161.27
Resistance 31199.53Support 31156.03
20 Mar 2025, 10:10:34 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:54:13 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's share price declined by 0.29% today, reaching 1168.50, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Lupin experienced declines, whereas Cipla and Zydus Lifesciences saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.62% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cipla1506.658.150.541702.01317.6121679.17
Torrent Pharmaceuticals3190.95-1.6-0.053589.952488.0107991.4
Dr Reddys Laboratories1168.5-3.4-0.291420.21093.097500.23
Lupin2058.85-1.85-0.092403.451493.7593982.59
Zydus Lifesciences912.753.150.351323.9859.1591813.4
20 Mar 2025, 09:41:04 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.12%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:34:36 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1171.95, up 0.00% from yesterday's ₹1171.90

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at 1171.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1161.27 and 1178.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1161.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1178.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:16:24 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's share price has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at 1171.90. However, over the past year, the price of Dr. Reddy's shares has decreased by 4.47%, also settling at 1171.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.97%
3 Months-2.33%
6 Months-10.77%
YTD-15.59%
1 Year-4.47%
20 Mar 2025, 08:45:01 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11178.47Support 11161.27
Resistance 21185.63Support 21151.23
Resistance 31195.67Support 31144.07
20 Mar 2025, 08:32:10 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:19:09 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1595 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2428 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1507 k & BSE volume was 88 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:00:53 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1164.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1175.60 & 1158.40 yesterday to end at 1171.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

