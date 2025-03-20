Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : Dr Reddy closed today at 1187, up 1.29% from yesterday's 1171.90

Dr Reddy Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1175.60 and closed at ₹1164.70, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1175.60 and a low of ₹1158.40 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹97,783.93 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and a low of ₹1093, with a trading volume of 88,460 shares on BSE.
Dr Reddy has delivered a EPS growth of 42.57% & a revenue growth of 13.72% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 312293.00 cr which is 11.49% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 18.77% for revenue & 16.50% in profit for the quarter 4.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1331.0, 12.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1723.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|5
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|12
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Today, Dr. Reddy's share price increased by 1.29%, reaching ₹1187, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, and Zydus Lifesciences are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Cipla
|1513.05
|14.55
|0.97
|1702.0
|1317.6
|122196.05
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|3234.0
|41.45
|1.3
|3589.95
|2488.0
|109448.34
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|1187.0
|15.1
|1.29
|1420.2
|1093.0
|99043.88
|Lupin
|2087.35
|26.65
|1.29
|2403.45
|1493.75
|95283.56
|Zydus Lifesciences
|918.05
|8.45
|0.93
|1323.9
|859.15
|92346.53
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' stock today recorded a low of ₹1166.50 and reached a high of ₹1190.75. This range indicates moderate trading activity, reflecting investor sentiment and potential fluctuations in the stock's performance throughout the day.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price closed the day at ₹1187 - a 1.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1196.33 , 1205.67 , 1220.58. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1172.08 , 1157.17 , 1147.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 3.52% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1187, reflecting a decline of 1.29%. Trading volume is a key indicator to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1178.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1185.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1185.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Dr Reddy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1120.10
|10 Days
|1123.87
|20 Days
|1142.73
|50 Days
|1220.03
|100 Days
|1246.98
|300 Days
|1278.81
Dr Reddy Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Dr Reddy's trading volume is down by 7.30% compared to yesterday, with the share price currently at ₹1185.50, reflecting a decrease of 1.16%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1188.1 and 1183.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1183.4 and selling near hourly resistance 1188.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1191.45
|Support 1
|1186.05
|Resistance 2
|1193.4
|Support 2
|1182.6
|Resistance 3
|1196.85
|Support 3
|1180.65
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1178.47 & second resistance of ₹1185.63 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1195.67. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1195.67 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Dr. Reddy's trading volume has decreased by 2.77% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1185.90, reflecting a decline of 1.19%. Trading volume is a key metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1186.43 and 1183.03 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1183.03 and selling near hourly resistance 1186.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1188.1
|Support 1
|1183.4
|Resistance 2
|1190.4
|Support 2
|1181.0
|Resistance 3
|1192.8
|Support 3
|1178.7
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy's Laboratories stock experienced a low of ₹1166.50 and reached a high of ₹1187.80 today. This range indicates some volatility in the stock's performance, reflecting market dynamics as investors reacted to various factors influencing the company's valuation.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Dr. Reddy has increased by 3.35% compared to yesterday, while the stock price has risen to ₹1183.75, reflecting a gain of 1.01%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. An upward price trend coupled with higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable increase, whereas a downward price trend with high volume may signal a continued decline in prices.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1187.4 and 1179.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1179.4 and selling near hourly resistance 1187.4 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1186.43
|Support 1
|1183.03
|Resistance 2
|1188.42
|Support 2
|1181.62
|Resistance 3
|1189.83
|Support 3
|1179.63
Dr Reddy Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Dr Reddy share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1120.10
|10 Days
|1123.87
|20 Days
|1142.73
|50 Days
|1220.03
|100 Days
|1246.98
|300 Days
|1278.81
Dr Reddy Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1178.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1185.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1185.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Dr Reddy's trading volume has increased by 4.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1186.15, reflecting a rise of 1.22%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in values.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy touched a high of 1186.0 & a low of 1178.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 1185.03 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1187.4
|Support 1
|1179.4
|Resistance 2
|1190.7
|Support 2
|1174.7
|Resistance 3
|1195.4
|Support 3
|1171.4
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Dr Reddy has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1178.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1185.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1185.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Today, Dr Reddy's share price increased by 1.12%, reaching ₹1185.05, in line with its industry counterparts. Other pharmaceutical companies, including Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, and Zydus Lifesciences, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.58% and 0.65%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Cipla
|1515.25
|16.75
|1.12
|1702.0
|1317.6
|122373.72
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|3204.55
|12.0
|0.38
|3589.95
|2488.0
|108451.67
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|1185.05
|13.15
|1.12
|1420.2
|1093.0
|98881.17
|Lupin
|2076.8
|16.1
|0.78
|2403.45
|1493.75
|94801.97
|Zydus Lifesciences
|921.3
|11.7
|1.29
|1323.9
|859.15
|92673.45
Dr Reddy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Dr Reddy's trading volume has increased by 26.39% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1180.45, reflecting a rise of 0.73%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze alongside price changes to identify trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy touched a high of 1181.0 & a low of 1166.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1185.03
|Support 1
|1170.53
|Resistance 2
|1190.27
|Support 2
|1161.27
|Resistance 3
|1199.53
|Support 3
|1156.03
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's share price declined by 0.29% today, reaching ₹1168.50, while its competitors showed mixed performance. Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Lupin experienced declines, whereas Cipla and Zydus Lifesciences saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.62% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Cipla
|1506.65
|8.15
|0.54
|1702.0
|1317.6
|121679.17
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|3190.95
|-1.6
|-0.05
|3589.95
|2488.0
|107991.4
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|1168.5
|-3.4
|-0.29
|1420.2
|1093.0
|97500.23
|Lupin
|2058.85
|-1.85
|-0.09
|2403.45
|1493.75
|93982.59
|Zydus Lifesciences
|912.75
|3.15
|0.35
|1323.9
|859.15
|91813.4
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at ₹1171.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1161.27 and ₹1178.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1161.27 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1178.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's share price has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹1171.90. However, over the past year, the price of Dr. Reddy's shares has decreased by 4.47%, also settling at ₹1171.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22907.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.97%
|3 Months
|-2.33%
|6 Months
|-10.77%
|YTD
|-15.59%
|1 Year
|-4.47%
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1178.47
|Support 1
|1161.27
|Resistance 2
|1185.63
|Support 2
|1151.23
|Resistance 3
|1195.67
|Support 3
|1144.07
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1507 k & BSE volume was 88 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1175.60 & ₹1158.40 yesterday to end at ₹1171.90. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.