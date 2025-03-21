LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 1186.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1182 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.