LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 1186.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1182 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1187.80 and closed at 1171.90, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1190.75 and a low of 1166.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of 99,043.88 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1420.20 and a low of 1093. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 17,988 shares for Dr. Reddy's.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:46:31 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -60.28% lower than yesterday

Dr Reddy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Dr. Reddy has decreased by 60.28% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 1186.45, reflecting a slight decline of 0.02%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price movements when assessing market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:34:04 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy touched a high of 1186.45 & a low of 1180.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11186.97Support 11180.52
Resistance 21189.93Support 21177.03
Resistance 31193.42Support 31174.07
21 Mar 2025, 10:10:35 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:55:24 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy's share price is currently down by 0.39%, trading at 1182, while its competitors, including Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, and Zydus Lifesciences, are experiencing gains today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are both up by 0.24%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cipla1522.09.950.661702.051317.25122918.86
Torrent Pharmaceuticals3248.018.10.563589.952488.0109922.15
Dr Reddys Laboratories1182.0-4.65-0.391420.21093.098626.68
Lupin2113.2528.51.372403.451493.7596465.85
Zydus Lifesciences922.655.90.641323.9859.1592809.24
21 Mar 2025, 09:44:13 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.53%; Futures open interest increased by 0.29%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:33:48 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1182, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1186.65

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at 1182 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1172.08 and 1196.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1172.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1196.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:17:02 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's share price has increased by 0.13%, currently trading at 1188.20. Over the past year, however, the price of Dr. Reddy's shares has decreased by 2.74%, also landing at 1188.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.42%
3 Months-7.07%
6 Months-8.71%
YTD-14.5%
1 Year-2.74%
21 Mar 2025, 08:48:10 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11196.33Support 11172.08
Resistance 21205.67Support 21157.17
Resistance 31220.58Support 31147.83
21 Mar 2025, 08:33:14 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1331.0, 12.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1723.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy8886
    Hold88811
    Sell8887
    Strong Sell4455
21 Mar 2025, 08:16:02 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 1539 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2415 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1521 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:04:53 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1171.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1190.75 & 1166.50 yesterday to end at 1187. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

