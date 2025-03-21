Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy's Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1187.80 and closed at ₹1171.90, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1190.75 and a low of ₹1166.50 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹99,043.88 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and a low of ₹1093. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 17,988 shares for Dr. Reddy's.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Dr. Reddy has decreased by 60.28% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹1186.45, reflecting a slight decline of 0.02%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze alongside price movements when assessing market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy touched a high of 1186.45 & a low of 1180.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1186.97
|Support 1
|1180.52
|Resistance 2
|1189.93
|Support 2
|1177.03
|Resistance 3
|1193.42
|Support 3
|1174.07
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy's share price is currently down by 0.39%, trading at ₹1182, while its competitors, including Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, and Zydus Lifesciences, are experiencing gains today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are both up by 0.24%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Cipla
|1522.0
|9.95
|0.66
|1702.05
|1317.25
|122918.86
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|3248.0
|18.1
|0.56
|3589.95
|2488.0
|109922.15
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|1182.0
|-4.65
|-0.39
|1420.2
|1093.0
|98626.68
|Lupin
|2113.25
|28.5
|1.37
|2403.45
|1493.75
|96465.85
|Zydus Lifesciences
|922.65
|5.9
|0.64
|1323.9
|859.15
|92809.24
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at ₹1182 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1172.08 and ₹1196.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1172.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1196.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's share price has increased by 0.13%, currently trading at ₹1188.20. Over the past year, however, the price of Dr. Reddy's shares has decreased by 2.74%, also landing at ₹1188.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.42%
|3 Months
|-7.07%
|6 Months
|-8.71%
|YTD
|-14.5%
|1 Year
|-2.74%
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1196.33
|Support 1
|1172.08
|Resistance 2
|1205.67
|Support 2
|1157.17
|Resistance 3
|1220.58
|Support 3
|1147.83
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1331.0, 12.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1723.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|11
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1521 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1190.75 & ₹1166.50 yesterday to end at ₹1187. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.