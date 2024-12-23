Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1328.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹1326. The stock reached a high of ₹1368 and a low of ₹1318.35. With a market capitalization of ₹111,937.5 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹1420.2 and a low of ₹1094.88. The BSE volume recorded was 206,466 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1335.0, 0.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1655.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|11
|12
|11
|9
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 219.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 113 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1368 & ₹1318.35 yesterday to end at ₹1342.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend