Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 24 Dec 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1342.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1341.6 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at 1369.15 and closed lower at 1342.45, marking a decline. The day's high matched the opening price at 1369.15, while the low fell to 1330.30. The company's market capitalization stood at 111,745.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a high of 1420.2 and a low of 1094.88, with a trading volume of 62,748 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:51 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11361.83Support 11325.13
Resistance 21382.77Support 21309.37
Resistance 31398.53Support 31288.43
24 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1335.0, 0.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1655.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy6554
    Hold1112119
    Sell77710
    Strong Sell5554
24 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2649 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 62 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1342.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1369.15 & 1330.3 yesterday to end at 1341.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.