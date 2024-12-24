Dr Reddy Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr. Reddy's stock opened at ₹1369.15 and closed lower at ₹1342.45, marking a decline. The day's high matched the opening price at ₹1369.15, while the low fell to ₹1330.30. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹111,745.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a high of ₹1420.2 and a low of ₹1094.88, with a trading volume of 62,748 shares on the BSE.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1361.83
|Support 1
|1325.13
|Resistance 2
|1382.77
|Support 2
|1309.37
|Resistance 3
|1398.53
|Support 3
|1288.43
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1335.0, 0.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1655.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Hold
|11
|12
|11
|9
|Sell
|7
|7
|7
|10
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|5
|4
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 62 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1369.15 & ₹1330.3 yesterday to end at ₹1341.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend