Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Mar 24 2025 10:21:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.75 0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 707.75 0.70%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 749.20 0.56%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 407.00 0.30%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,289.40 1.01%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy stock price went down today, 24 Mar 2025, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1199.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1195.15 per share. Investors should monitor Dr Reddy stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at 1198.60 and closed at 1186.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1203.80 and a low of 1178.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 100,220.40 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 1420.20 and a low of 1093, with a BSE volume of 48,175 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:12:10 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:50:47 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Stock Peers

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Today, Dr. Reddy's share price decreased by 0.44%, trading at 1194.05, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. Companies like Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Lupin are experiencing declines, while Zydus Lifesciences is seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cipla1519.05-4.8-0.311702.051317.25122680.61
Torrent Pharmaceuticals3215.4-8.55-0.273589.952488.0108818.86
Dr Reddys Laboratories1194.05-5.25-0.441420.21093.099632.14
Lupin2105.85-9.85-0.472403.451493.7596128.05
Zydus Lifesciences927.08.650.941323.9859.1593246.81
24 Mar 2025, 09:41:35 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.57%; Futures open interest increased by 1.76%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:35:50 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1195.15, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1199.30

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at 1195.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1184.97 and 1210.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1184.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1210.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:16:36 AM IST

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Price Analysis

Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's share price has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at 1203.85. However, over the past year, the price of Dr. Reddy's shares has declined by 2.08%, also settling at 1203.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23350.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.32%
3 Months-9.36%
6 Months-8.4%
YTD-13.57%
1 Year-2.08%
24 Mar 2025, 09:02:35 AM IST

Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, NCC, Dr Reddy's, M&M, Power Grid among shares in focus today

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-reliance-industries-ncc-dr-reddys-m-m-power-grid-among-shares-in-focus-today-11742778993282.html

24 Mar 2025, 08:45:33 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11210.52Support 11184.97
Resistance 21219.93Support 21168.83
Resistance 31236.07Support 31159.42
24 Mar 2025, 08:34:20 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1331.0, 10.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 941.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1723.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy8886
    Hold88811
    Sell8887
    Strong Sell4455
24 Mar 2025, 08:16:03 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2375 k

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 48 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:03:24 AM IST

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1186.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1203.80 & 1178.25 yesterday to end at 1201.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue