Dr Reddy share price Today Live Updates : Dr Reddy Faces Decline in Today's Trading Session

Dr Reddy Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Dr Reddy's stock opened at ₹1198.60 and closed at ₹1186.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1203.80 and a low of ₹1178.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹100,220.40 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1420.20 and a low of ₹1093, with a BSE volume of 48,175 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Dr Reddy Live Updates:
DR REDDYS LABORATORIES
DR REDDYS LABORATORIES
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Stock Peers
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Today, Dr. Reddy's share price decreased by 0.44%, trading at ₹1194.05, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. Companies like Cipla, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Lupin are experiencing declines, while Zydus Lifesciences is seeing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Cipla
|1519.05
|-4.8
|-0.31
|1702.05
|1317.25
|122680.61
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|3215.4
|-8.55
|-0.27
|3589.95
|2488.0
|108818.86
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|1194.05
|-5.25
|-0.44
|1420.2
|1093.0
|99632.14
|Lupin
|2105.85
|-9.85
|-0.47
|2403.45
|1493.75
|96128.05
|Zydus Lifesciences
|927.0
|8.65
|0.94
|1323.9
|859.15
|93246.81
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.57%; Futures open interest increased by 1.76%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Dr Reddy suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy trading at ₹1195.15, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1199.30
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr Reddy share price is at ₹1195.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1184.97 and ₹1210.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1184.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1210.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Price Analysis
Dr Reddy Live Updates: Dr. Reddy's share price has increased by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹1203.85. However, over the past year, the price of Dr. Reddy's shares has declined by 2.08%, also settling at ₹1203.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23350.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.32%
|3 Months
|-9.36%
|6 Months
|-8.4%
|YTD
|-13.57%
|1 Year
|-2.08%
Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, NCC, Dr Reddy's, M&M, Power Grid among shares in focus today
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-reliance-industries-ncc-dr-reddys-m-m-power-grid-among-shares-in-focus-today-11742778993282.html
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Dr Reddy on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1210.52
|Support 1
|1184.97
|Resistance 2
|1219.93
|Support 2
|1168.83
|Resistance 3
|1236.07
|Support 3
|1159.42
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1331.0, 10.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹941.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1723.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|11
|Sell
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2375 k
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 48 k.
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: Dr Reddy closed at ₹1186.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Dr Reddy Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1203.80 & ₹1178.25 yesterday to end at ₹1201.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.